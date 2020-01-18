Gallinari dropped 27 points (7-15 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 6-7 FT) in a loss to the Heat on Friday, adding six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 33 minutes.

Gallinari seemed to singlehandedly keep the Thunder somewhat afloat in this game as he was the only player to reach double-digit scoring until, unbelievably, nearly 10 minutes into the third quarter when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finally broke the double-digit barrier. OKC just couldn't get the lid off the basket through the first three quarters before finally swishing more attempts in an effort to make this a closer game. Gallinari has been posting pretty solid outings since his one-game absence due to a calf issue. In the four games prior to this one, he's averaged 25.0 points, 5.3 boards, 3.5 triples and 2.8 assists per game, while shooting 53.6 percent from the field, and 96.3 percent from the line on his way to early-round value.