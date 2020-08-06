Gallinari posted 19 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds and a steal across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 105-86 win over the Lakers in Orlando.

Gallinari had his best all-around game in the bubble on Wednesday and looked sharp against an uninspired showing by the Lakers. With Dennis Schroder (personal) out of the bubble, his performance at the wing was vital in the decisive win. He was a sound value and attractively priced across all DFS sites on this slate, and will continue to be a valuable under-the-radar selection as the season moves forward.