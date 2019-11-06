Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Rattles off 16 points
Gallinari posted 16 points (6-17 FG, 3-10 3PT, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in Tuesday's 102-94 win against the Magic.
Gallinari is off to a great start in his inaugural campaign with the Thunder, averaging 17.7 points (43.5 percent field goals and 40.8 percent 3-point shots) and 4.6 rebounds per game. The 31-year-old has locked himself up as a starter and will continue to play a large role for the Thunder due to the thin depth at forward.
