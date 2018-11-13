Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Closes on double-double Monday
Schroder had 20 points (6-19 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine assists, five rebounds, and four steals in 35 minutes during Monday's 118-101 victory over Phoenix.
Schroder continues to start for the injured Russell Westbrook (ankle), having another strong outing Monday. The nine assists were a season-high, as were the four steals. His value is likely not going to get any higher than this and an opportunity to sell high exists in many cases. That being said, even upon Westbrook's return, Schroder has likely played himself into a sizeable role and should still be rostered in standard leagues moving forward.
