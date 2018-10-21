Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Moving to bench role
Schroder will come off the bench for Sunday's game against the Kings, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
With Russell Westbrook set to make his season debut, Schroder will move to the bench. In his two starts to start the season, Schroder averaged 14.5 points, 7.0 assists and 5.5 rebounds over 32.0 minutes, however all of those numbers are expected to take a hit with Westbrook back.
More News
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Can't find net in loss•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Near double-double in season opener•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Healthy, won't play second half•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Heads to locker room Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Scores 20 points in Sunday's win•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Inefficient but Productive in Win Over Minnesota•
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Mike Barner offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...