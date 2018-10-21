Schroder will come off the bench for Sunday's game against the Kings, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

With Russell Westbrook set to make his season debut, Schroder will move to the bench. In his two starts to start the season, Schroder averaged 14.5 points, 7.0 assists and 5.5 rebounds over 32.0 minutes, however all of those numbers are expected to take a hit with Westbrook back.