Williams ended with 23 points (9-23 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists, one block and two steals over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 132-126 overtime loss to the Rockets.

Williams ended as the Thunder's second-best scorer behind Josh Giddey, but what stood out the most was his playmaking ability, as the 10 assists were just the third time he dished out double-digit dimes this season. Williams should remain one of the Thunder's focal points on offense ahead of Friday's matchup against the Suns, regardless of whether Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (quadriceps) is able to return or not.