Williams ended with 23 points (9-23 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists, one block and two steals over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 132-126 overtime loss to the Rockets.
Williams ended as the Thunder's second-best scorer behind Josh Giddey, but what stood out the most was his playmaking ability, as the 10 assists were just the third time he dished out double-digit dimes this season. Williams should remain one of the Thunder's focal points on offense ahead of Friday's matchup against the Suns, regardless of whether Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (quadriceps) is able to return or not.
More News
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Scores team-high 26•
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Hits for 18 against Bucks•
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Scores 23 points in win Saturday•
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Strong outing in return•
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Cleared for Thursday's game•
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Present at shootaround•