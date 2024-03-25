Williams racked up 18 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Sunday's 118-93 loss to Milwaukee.
The second-year forward has scored at least 18 points in five straight games since missing a contest due to a minor ankle issue. Williams has averaged 21.2 points, 4.4 assists, 3.8 boards, 1.4 steals, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 threes during that time while shooting 56.3 percent from the floor, and he may not have peaked in a breakout campaign.
