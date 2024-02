Giddey ended Tuesday's 112-95 win over Houston with 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and four assists over 20 minutes.

Giddey needed a bounce-back performance like this one, as he was held to two points on 1-of-5 shooting in his previous contest against the Rockets on Sunday. He's struggled for most of February, averaging 10.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.1 three-pointers on 44.1 percent shooting from the field.