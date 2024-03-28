Giddey amassed 31 points (12-20 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-11 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 132-126 overtime loss to the Rockets.

The Thunder were without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (quadriceps) on Wednesday, but Giddey stepped up and delivered one of his best, most complete performances of the season. Giddey might enjoy another heavy workload on offense against the Suns on Friday if Gilgeous-Alexander is ruled out.