Giddey provided 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), nine rebounds and six assists over 23 minutes during Friday's 107-100 win over the Heat.

Giddey finished just one rebound shy of recording a double-double, and even though he doesn't hold the same role he had on offense compared to last season due to the emergence of Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, he remains a player capable of stuffing the stat sheet on any given game. Giddey has scored in double digits in his four appearances this month, averaging 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game in March.