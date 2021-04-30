Dort produced 17 points (5-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and an assist across 33 minutes in Thursday's 109-95 loss to the Pelicans.

Dort played a full complement of minutes as he continued to recover from a hip injury. His shot was on point in the loss, as he drilled four threes and went 42.6 percent from the floor. Dort's reputation as a stalwart defender hasn't diminished, but his explosive offensive output over the past few weeks, while not sustainable, certainly provides an added dimension to his fantasy value.