Dort is questionable for Thursday's game against the Warriors with a strained right hip.
The 22-year-old started the past two games but the hip issue apparently remains bothersome, which could help explain his poor shooting from the field (7-for-35) during those contests. Svi Mykhailiuk and Kenrich Williams should have increased roles should Dort be unable to play Thursday.
