Thunder's Paul George: Available Sunday

George (shoulder) is available to play and will start in Sunday's playoff contest against Portland, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

No surprise here as George will return to the court for Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Playoffs after missing the season finale against the Bucks with a right shoulder injury. There is no mention of a possible minutes restriction as well, so expect George to be a full-go for Sunday's matchup against Portland.