Thunder's Paul George: Available Sunday
George (shoulder) is available to play and will start in Sunday's playoff contest against Portland, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
No surprise here as George will return to the court for Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Playoffs after missing the season finale against the Bucks with a right shoulder injury. There is no mention of a possible minutes restriction as well, so expect George to be a full-go for Sunday's matchup against Portland.
More News
-
Thunder's Paul George: Game-time call Sunday•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Officially questionable for Game 1•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Expects to play Sunday•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Day-to-day with shoulder injury•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Paul George: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...