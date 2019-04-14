Thunder's Paul George: Available Sunday

George (shoulder) is available to play and will start in Sunday's playoff contest against Portland, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

No surprise here as George will return to the court for Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Playoffs after missing the season finale against the Bucks with a right shoulder injury. There is no mention of a possible minutes restriction as well, so expect George to be a full-go for Sunday's matchup against Portland.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...