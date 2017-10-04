Thunder's Paul George: Quality two-way effort Tuesday
George tallied 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 104-97 loss to the Rockets.
George wasted no time getting comfortable in his new digs Tuesday, stuffing the stat sheet during his OKC debut. That said, we'll have to wait and see what his role is once Russell Westbrook (knee) returns from injury and assumes his role as the leader of the offense.
