Gilgeous-Alexander logged 30 points (12-27 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 121-111 loss to the Pacers.

The 25-year-old guard didn't get enough help to avoid a loss, but Gilgeous-Alexander still delivered his eighth double-double of the season and first since Feb. 4. SGA's scoring remains elite, though -- he's hit for at least 30 points in 11 of the last 13 games, averaging 31.6 points, 5.9 assists, 5.5 boards, 1.8 threes, 1.6 steals and 1.3 blocks over that stretch while shooting 53.4 percent from the floor and 43.6 percent from long distance.