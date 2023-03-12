Gilgeous-Alexander (abdominal) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

While OKC is labeling SGA's injury as an abdominal issue, his absence from the active roster likely has more to do with the fact that the Thunder are on the second leg of a back-to-back set. Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe, Jalen Williams and Tre Mann will all get a boost with SGA watching from the sidelines Sunday, and Josh Giddey should have the ball in his hands more often. Gilgeous-Alexander's next opportunity to play will come Tuesday versus Brooklyn.