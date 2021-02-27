Gilgeous-Alexander scored 24 points (9-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go along with give rebounds, four assists and one steal across 36 minutes in Friday's win over the Hawks.

Gilgeous-Alexander continued to score well and is shooting 62.7 percent from the field in his last three games. Particularly, he's shown improvement from beyond the arc, averaging 3.0 threes across his last eight contests after averaging only 1.7 through 20 games to begin the season.