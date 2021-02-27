Gilgeous-Alexander scored 24 points (9-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go along with give rebounds, four assists and one steal across 36 minutes in Friday's win over the Hawks.
Gilgeous-Alexander continued to score well and is shooting 62.7 percent from the field in his last three games. Particularly, he's shown improvement from beyond the arc, averaging 3.0 threes across his last eight contests after averaging only 1.7 through 20 games to begin the season.
More News
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Drops career-high 42 points•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Leads team with 27 points•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Drops 31 points Sunday•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Delivers quality line in return•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Returning Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Remains out Tuesday•