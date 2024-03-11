Edwards totaled 25 points (10-23 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and two steals across 40 minutes during Sunday's 120-109 loss to the Lakers.

Edwards played through his ankle injury and fought to keep Minnesota relevant in the game, but the team's frontcourt losses loomed large as the team folded against a multi-tiered barrage from Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Edwards will need to reach down and produce elite numbers to keep the Timberwolves afloat as they contend with Karl-Anthony Towns' (knee) extended absence.