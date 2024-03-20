Edwards (finger) is available for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets.
Edwards was initially considered questionable after dislocating his finger during a dunk over John Collins on Monday, but he was upgraded to probable prior to this update and officially has the green light. For now, there's no word of any restrictions ahead of tipoff.
