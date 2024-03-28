Edwards (back) is questionable for Friday's game in Denver.
The Timberwolves have listed Edwards as questionable throughout March with various injuries, but he's yet to miss a game. Managers can expect to get official confirmation on the Ant-Man's status closer to Friday's tip.
