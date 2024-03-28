Edwards totaled nine points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 106-91 win over Detroit.

Edwards had one of his lowest scoring performances of the season Wednesday, failing to reach double digits for just the seventh time in the current campaign, and overall, he looked rusty and out of sync most of the time. Edwards is simply too talented to struggle for a prolonged stretch, however, and he should be able to bounce back when the Timberwolves take on the Nuggets in a marquee matchup Friday.