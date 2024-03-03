Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said Anderson (knee) will play Sunday versus the Clippers, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Anderson is set to return from a two-game absence due to a left knee sprain. He and Anthony Edwards (ankle/personal) are both available Sunday, bringing Minnesota's typical rotation to full strength.
