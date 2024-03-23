Conley finished with 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one block over 32 minutes during Friday's 104-91 victory over the Cavaliers.

Conley has been playing well of late, and the veteran floor general is doing a great job of putting up solid numbers on offense, taking advantage of the fact that guys such as Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) and Rudy Gobert (ribs) have been forced to miss time in recent weeks. Conley's offensive surge is not going to be sustainable in the long term, but fantasy managers who have him rostered are certainly reaping the benefits, as he's scored 20 or more points in three of his last five games.