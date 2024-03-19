Reid has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Jazz due to a head injury, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports.
This is a significant loss for the Timberwolves, as the team is also without Rudy Gobert (rib) Monday evening. It'll be up to Luka Garza and Leonard Miller to step up at center the rest of the way.
