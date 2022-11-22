Gobert notched four points (4-4 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 31 minutes during Monday's 105-101 win over the Heat. He did not log a field-goal attempt.

Gobert received just 11 passes all night (for comparison, Anthony Edwards led with 87 and Jaylen Nowell received 23 passes in his nine minutes of action). Monday marked the first time since 2014 that Gobert didn't attempt a shot. He hit two clutch free throws to help Utah win the game, but his usage will clearly be baffling at times.