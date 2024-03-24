Gobert (rib) is available for Sunday's game against the Warriors.
Gobert was questionable for Sunday's matchup due to a left rib injury, but he'll be available for a second consecutive game. In his return to action Friday against Cleveland, he tallied nine points, 14 rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 37 minutes.
