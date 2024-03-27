Share Video

Link copied!

Gobert (ribs) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Pistons.

Gobert has been upgraded from questionable to available Wednesday despite dealing with a sprained left rib. The defensive stalwart is averaging 11.8 points, 13.6 rebounds, 2.0 blocks 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 36.8 minutes across his last five appearances.

More News