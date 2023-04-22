Gobert (back) is in the starting five for Game 3 versus the Nuggets on Friday.
Gobert has been upgraded from questionable to available Friday despite dealing with back spasms. He will start alongside Karl-Anthony Towns in the frontcourt and should get the primary defensive assignment on Nikola Jokic.
