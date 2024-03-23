Gobert (rib) tallied nine points (4-7 FG, 1-4 FT), 14 rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 37 minutes Friday in the Timberwolves' 104-91 win over the Cavaliers.

Gobert provided his usual contributions in the rebounds and blocks categories in his return from a three-game absence due to a left rib sprain, but a rough showing from the free-throw line kept him in single digits in the scoring column for a third consecutive contest. Even without Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) for the foreseeable future, Gobert isn't expected to benefit from a dramatic uptick in usage on the offensive end, as his scoring will derive mainly from putbacks and the occasional post touch.