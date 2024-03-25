Gobert racked up 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one block across 37 minutes during Sunday's 114-110 win over the Warriors.

It's the veteran center's 45th double-double of the season. Gobert has missed four of the last seven games with a rib injury, but he's still pulled down double-digit rebounds in all eight March contests he's been able to suit up for. He's averaged 14.0 points, 14.5 boards, 2.4 blocks, 1.4 assists and 0.8 steals on the month while shooting 66.2 percent from the floor.