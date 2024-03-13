Gobert (hamstring) will play versus the Clippers on Tuesday, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Gobert was unable to play Sunday night against the Lakers, but he has the green light to play Tuesday and coach Chris Finch made no mention of any restrictions. Naz Reid is likely to lose some steam with Minnesota getting some reinforcements.
