Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Drops game-high 35 points Sunday

McCollum finished with 35 points (13-26 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 41 minutes during Sunday's 121-119 victory over Dallas.

McCollum was fantastic for the Trail Blazers during their narrow victory over the Mavericks. This was clearly his best game of the season thus far, demonstrating what he can do when the stars align. After breaking out a few seasons ago, McCollum has settled in as a top-60 player across standard formats. He has the potential to move into the top-40 but would need to improve his efficiency from the field as well as adding regular counting stats.