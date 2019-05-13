Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Leads team to West finals
McCollum amassed 37 points (17-29 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 45 minutes during Sunday's 100-96 victory over the Nuggets.
McCollum almost single-handedly carried the Trail Blazers offense on a night Damian Lillard struggled. Evan Turner was the second-leading scorer for the Trail Blazers with 14 points, emphasizing the importance of McCollum's big out. Portland will now move on to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2000, with a matchup looming against the two-time defending champion Warriors.
