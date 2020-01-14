Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Sharp from deep in win

McCollum had 27 points (11-22 FG, 5-8 3PT), four rebounds, four assists and one block in 37 minutes during Monday's 115-112 win over the Hornets.

McCollum has scored 15 or more points in 14 of his last 15 contests, and he is firmly entrenched as Portland's second-best scoring option behind Damian Lillard. He is averaging 22.2 points per game during that 15-game stretch and he is also shooting slightly above their season figures, but he doesn't do much aside from scoring so most of his value will be determined on what he does offensively.