Lillard posted 30 points (10-20 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 37 minutes during Saturday's 123-105 loss to Toronto.

The 30-point effort on 50 percent shooting from the field and 88.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line actually amounts to an off night for Lillard, who has been as hot as any player thus far in January. Lillard was coming off a 60-point performance heading into Saturday and saw his scoring average for the month drop to 33.9 points per game after the 30-point outing. In addition to scoring at a prolific rate in January, Lilllard is supplementing his points production with averages of 7.7 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 3.9 triples and 1.1 steals.