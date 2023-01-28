Winslow (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Raptors.
Winslow continues to deal with a severely sprained left ankle that's sidelined him since Dec. 21. It's unclear when the versatile forward will be able to return to action, but until the Trail Blazers release an official update, Winslow will be considered day-to-day.
