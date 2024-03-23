Henderson supplied 24 points (8-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Friday's 125-117 loss to the Clippers.

Henderson has had a rough rookie season, or at least much more complicated when comparing his numbers to the ones of other top rookies such as Victor Wembanyama and Brandon Miller. However, this was one of his best displays of the entire campaign. Henderson seems to be finding his groove of late, and he has scored in double digits in all but one of his last eight outings since returning from an adductor injury in early March. He's averaging 13.4 points, 5.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game in that stretch.