Henderson racked up 22 points (9-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Saturday's 114-111 loss to the Nuggets.

Absorbing Anfernee Simons' (knee) output is no easy task, but Henderson proved his worth in the narrow loss. Now that the rookie is fully healthy, Henderson will have a firm hold of the starting role at point guard regardless of how the injury situation shakes down moving forward. The Blazers plan on making Henderson their floor general of the future, and they are unlikely to give Malcom Brogdon (elbow) the role upon his return.