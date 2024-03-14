Henderson registered two points (1-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt), one rebound, three assists and one steal across 17 minutes during Wednesday's 106-102 win over the Hawks.

The Trail Blazers came out on top Wednesday, but Henderson had another woeful performance, and the rookie continues to alternate good performances with some really poor ones. The play of other rookies from this class has done nothing but single out Henderson's struggles even more, and it's safe to say he hasn't lived up to his status of being the third overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. He's averaging 13.0 points and 4.8 assists, though shooting a mere 37.5 percent from the field, since the beginning of January, a span in which he's also missed 10 games due to injuries.