Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Out Thursday
Mckinnie won't play in Thursday's game against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Thursday will mark seven straight absences for McKinnie, who is dealing with left foot soreness. His next chance to play will be Saturday against the Pistons.
