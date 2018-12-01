Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Coming off bench Saturday

Iguodala will come off the bench Saturday against the Pistons, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Jonas Jerebko will start at power forward in Stephen Curry's return. In 13 games as a reserve this season, Iguodala is averaging 4.5 points, 3.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 20.5 minutes.

