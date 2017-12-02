Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Questionable for Sunday
Iguodala (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Heat.
Iguodala has been battling left knee soreness recently, and the issue could force him to miss a second straight contest. Look for more updates on his status following the team's shootaround prior to Friday's tilt. If he's unable to play again, Nick Young, Patrick McCaw and Omri Casspi could all see increased run.
More News
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Will sit out Friday vs. Magic•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Upgraded to probable Friday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Questionable vs. Magic•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Cleared to play Monday vs. Kings•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Doubtful for Monday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Set to play vs. Pels•
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...