Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Questionable for Sunday

Iguodala (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Heat.

Iguodala has been battling left knee soreness recently, and the issue could force him to miss a second straight contest. Look for more updates on his status following the team's shootaround prior to Friday's tilt. If he's unable to play again, Nick Young, Patrick McCaw and Omri Casspi could all see increased run.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories