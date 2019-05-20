Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Remains questionable for Game 4
Iguodala (calf) is still listed as questionable for Monday's Game 4 against Portland, Mark Medina of the Mercury News reports.
Iguodala is still battling tightness in his left calf, and the Warriors will wait until after he goes through a pregame workout to issue an update. The veteran's workload has increased since entering the starting lineup to begin the Warriors' second-round series, and he'd played at least 31 minutes in seven of his last eight games prior to Saturday's Game 3, when he suffered the injury and was limited to just 18 minutes. With Iguodala hampered, Alfonzo McKinnie was the primary beneficiary, finishing with five points and nine boards in 21 minutes off the bench.
