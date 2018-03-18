Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Solid in second straight start

Iguodala (knee) mustered 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes in Saturday's 124-109 win over the Suns.

Iguodala worked through a minor knee issue to take the floor and deliver a second straight solid stat line while starting in place of Kevin Durant (ribs). The 34-year-old has back-to-back 11-point efforts, and although the trio of Draymond Green, Quinn Cook and Nick Young figure to soak up a bulk of the usage while team's Big Three is out of action, Iguodala projects for solid complementary production in scoring, rebounds and assists with the allotment of minutes he's currently seeing.