Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Solid in second straight start
Iguodala (knee) mustered 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes in Saturday's 124-109 win over the Suns.
Iguodala worked through a minor knee issue to take the floor and deliver a second straight solid stat line while starting in place of Kevin Durant (ribs). The 34-year-old has back-to-back 11-point efforts, and although the trio of Draymond Green, Quinn Cook and Nick Young figure to soak up a bulk of the usage while team's Big Three is out of action, Iguodala projects for solid complementary production in scoring, rebounds and assists with the allotment of minutes he's currently seeing.
More News
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Will play Saturday vs. Suns•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Probable with knee bruise•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Solid in Friday's start•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Listed as questionable Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...