Warriors' David West: Available for Game 3
West (ankle) will be available to play in Game 3 against the Spurs on Thursday, Mark Medina of the Mercury News reports.
West injured his ankle in the fourth quarter of Game 2, but it apparently wasn't anything overly serious and he'll be available in his typical bench role for Game 3. Despite rejoining the lineup, West will likely only see minutes in the teens, even if JaVale McGee (quad) is unable to give it a go. As a result, continue to avoid West for DFS purposes Thursday.
