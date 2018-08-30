David West: Ends playing career

West announced Thursday that he has retired from professional basketball, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

A 2003 first-round pick of the New Orleans Hornets, West spent the first nine seasons of his career in the Big Easy and turned in All-Star campaigns in 2008-09 and 2009-10. West remained a consistent double-digit scorer for the Pacers from 2011-12 to 2014-15 before reinventing himself as a role player off the bench for the Spurs in 2015-16 and the Warriors the past two seasons. He earned his only NBA championships during his two years with Golden State, with his efficient shooting -- he converted a career-best 57.1 percent of his field-goal attempts in 2017-18 -- and sublime passing ensuring the Warriors didn't miss a beat when the starters were resting. With second-year big man Jordan Bell set to take on a bigger role for the Warriors during the upcoming campaign, the team likely didn't have much interest in re-signing West on a guaranteed deal, so the 37-year-old decided to call it quits. He wraps up his 15-year career with averages of 13.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 28.2 minutes per game over 1,034 regular-season tilts.