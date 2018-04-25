Warriors' David West: Plays his role to perfection in victory Tuesday
West had just four points (2-4 FG) but added seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 99-91 victory over San Antonio.
West did his thing Tuesday, adding some size to the Warriors when needed while providing veteran leadership out on the floor. While his numbers don't jump off the board, he contributes all over the floor and remains a vital role player within the team structure. The Warriors will now face Anthony Davis and the Pelicans in the second-round and West is going to need to be out there to contend with Davis and the other Pelicans big-men.
