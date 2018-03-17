Warriors' David West: Five points in return
West (elbow) registered five points (1-6 FG, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 16 minutes in Friday's 98-93 loss to the Kings.
West returned from a five-game absence and supplied modest production relative to playing time. Despite the plethora of absences on the Warriors' first unit, West's second-unit role -- one that typically includes minutes in the teens -- is expected to remain the same.
