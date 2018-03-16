Warriors' David West: Cleared to play vs. Kings
West (elbow) will play Friday against Sacramento, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
West had been dealing with a cyst on his elbow, which cost him the last five games, but he'll return to action Friday and should be available for his usual role of roughly 15 minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...