Warriors' David West: Cleared to play vs. Kings

West (elbow) will play Friday against Sacramento, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

West had been dealing with a cyst on his elbow, which cost him the last five games, but he'll return to action Friday and should be available for his usual role of roughly 15 minutes off the bench.

