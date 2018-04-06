Warriors' David West: Plays well in 11 minutes

West produced four points (1-2 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block over 11 minutes of action during Thursday's 126-106 loss at the host Pacers.

Despite seeing only 11 minutes of game-time, West played fairly well Thursday, as he recorded at least one tally in most of the major statistical categories. Since returning from his elbow injury, the 14-year veteran from Xavier is averaging 6.4 points and 2.8 rebounds across 11 games, which are all down from his season averages though.